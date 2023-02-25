Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.19 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Streakk has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $172,424.58 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $218.54 or 0.00953278 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00421166 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.38 or 0.27898796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 226.31729612 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $121,047.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.