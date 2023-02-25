Streamr Price Hits $0.0401 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

