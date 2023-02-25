Suku (SUKU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $828,625.26

Suku (SUKU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Suku has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $828,625.26 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00422534 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.61 or 0.27989429 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

