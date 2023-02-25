Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.86.

NYSE SUI traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $146.55. The company had a trading volume of 544,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

