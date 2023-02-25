Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SU opened at $33.95 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.