Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 473,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,756. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 370.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

