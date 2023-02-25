sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $50.64 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,731,497 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

