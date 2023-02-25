Susquehanna Raises Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $6.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIG. Barclays cut their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.91.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.93. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

