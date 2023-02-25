S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 1.1 %

SANW opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

