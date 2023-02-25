Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,263,770,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,969,405,818 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

