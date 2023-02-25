Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0113

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $44.64 million and $4,489.62 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,261,914,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,966,948,317 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

