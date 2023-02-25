Swipe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.42 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 555,999,664 coins and its circulating supply is 555,999,076 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

