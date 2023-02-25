Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 13,588 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.01% of Provident Financial Services worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,625. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 338,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,200. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

