Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 24,262 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

HSII stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 64,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

