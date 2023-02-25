Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 454,414 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 454,414 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 853,334 shares during the period.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

