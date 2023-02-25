Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 1,835 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.36% of Helen of Troy worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HELE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $221.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

