Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 2,922 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.83% of Trinseo worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinseo by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 91.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. 601,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Stories

