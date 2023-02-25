Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.80% of Harmonic worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

