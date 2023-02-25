Systematic Financial Management LP Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.27% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 494,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,520. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.