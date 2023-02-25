Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 9,908 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.68% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $20,160,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 146,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,019. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.30%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

