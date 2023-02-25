Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 46,149 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 622,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

