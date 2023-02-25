Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,840 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.21% of FTI Consulting worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

