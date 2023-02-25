Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $504,000 Investment in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Chenghe Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

CHEA stock remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,205. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Chenghe Acquisition Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

