Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $138.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.88.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

