Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

