Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.