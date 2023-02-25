Tangible Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

