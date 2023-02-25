Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,884. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

