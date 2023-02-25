Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.88.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$52.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.68 and a 12-month high of C$62.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

