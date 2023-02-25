Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.55–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.43 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.75–$1.25 EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 5,420,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $192,825 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.