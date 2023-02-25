Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.1 %

AEO stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

