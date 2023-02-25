TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.78 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $275.68 million and approximately $56.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00076746 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054615 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009718 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025908 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000254 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,674,426 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,828,529 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
