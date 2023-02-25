Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $72,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $63.57. 966,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at $946,074,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,074,634.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 751,270 shares of company stock worth $47,166,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

