Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 19.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 362,884 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Intevac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 79,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,105. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 46,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $308,805.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,020,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,058.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 46,931 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $308,805.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,020,973 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,002.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,231 shares of company stock valued at $698,414 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

