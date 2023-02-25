Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Standex International worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SXI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $114.03. 37,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,505. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.20. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $121.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Standex International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,221 shares of company stock valued at $706,017 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

