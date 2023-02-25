Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. 6,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,746. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.54 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

