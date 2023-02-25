Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) President Regina A. Tobin Sells 2,215 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.