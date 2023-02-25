The Allstate Co. (ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on April 3rd

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $13.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.43. Allstate has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

