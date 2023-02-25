The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday.

Basf Trading Down 7.9 %

ETR BAS opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a one year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is €50.97 and its 200-day moving average is €46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

