The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.79% of Middleby worth $54,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 317.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 35.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 262,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 68,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

