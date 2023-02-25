The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.79% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $475,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

PNC stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

