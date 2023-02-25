The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.