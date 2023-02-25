The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

