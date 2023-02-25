THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives GBX 600 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 600 ($7.23).

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 54.16 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.54. The stock has a market cap of £704.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.11.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

