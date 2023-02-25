Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.80. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price objective (down from C$10.23) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.