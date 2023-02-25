Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
