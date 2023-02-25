Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

