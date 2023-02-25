TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX opened at $77.19 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

