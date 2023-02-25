Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TOL opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

