TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of TopBuild worth $22,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $206.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $232.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile



TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

