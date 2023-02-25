TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $232.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.