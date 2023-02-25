TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.94.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,566.68. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

