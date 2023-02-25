Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

